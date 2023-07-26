Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to UN food summit

July 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Contro la fame la sfida della sostenibilità” [Against hunger, the challenge of sustainability], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 25 edition to a UN food summit in Rome.



In comments highlighted by L’Osservatore Romano, UN Secretary General António Guterres said that “more than 780 million people are going hungry while nearly one-third of all food produced is lost or wasted.”



“Meanwhile, unsustainable food production, packaging and consumption are feeding the climate crisis, generating one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions, using 70% of the world’s freshwater, and driving biodiversity loss on an epic scale,” Guterres added, in comments noted by the Vatican newspaper.

