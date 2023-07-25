Catholic World News

Swedish cardinal dedicates Europe’s first shrine for persecuted Christians

July 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Anders Arborelius of Stockholm presided at the dedication of an icon of Mary, Mother of the Persecuted, in a Syriac Catholic church, opening the first shrine in Europe devoted to prayer for persecuted Christians.



At the dedication ceremony the cardinal spoke about the suffering of persecuted Christians in the Middle East, noting that Sweden is now home to more than 100,000 Christians who have fled their homes in that region.



The Holy Martyrs Syriac Catholic Church now hosts the fourth such shrine in the Catholic world; the others are in New York, London, and Clinton, Massachusetts.

