Cuban priest decries state of religious freedom there

July 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Of course there is no religious freedom in Cuba,” said Father Alberto Reyes, a priest of the Archdiocese of Camagüey. “Mass can be held, the churches are open, but everything else is lacking.”

