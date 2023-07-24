Catholic World News

Papal peace envoy to visit China next?

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who visited Washington, DC last week as the Pope’s special envoy, may next visit China to seek help in promoting humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine.



According to several Italian media accounts, Cardinal Zuppi has already received approval for an August trip to Beijing. He has been urging world powers to support peacemaking gestures, particularly the return of Ukrainian children who have been taken to Russia.

