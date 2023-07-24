Catholic World News

Pope meets head of WHO

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on July 24 with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO). Neither the Vatican nor the WHO released any comment on the meeting.



The WHO leader has been sharply critical of Catholic institutions for seeking to protect the rights of health-care workers who decline involvement in abortion. On the other hand Pope Francis supported the WHO’s drive for worldwide distribution of Covid vaccines.

