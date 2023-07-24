Catholic World News

Ugandan prime minister meets Pontiff

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on August 24 with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja of Uganda, and spoke of his appreciation for Uganda’s willingness to accept refugees.



Uganda is currently host to an estimated 1.5 million refugees—most of them fleeing violence in neighboring countries of Africa’s troubled Great Lakes region, including South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

