Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop testifies before Congress about persecution of Christians

July 24, 2023

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “The inaction and silence about our plight by both the [Nigerian] government and powerful stakeholders all over the world prompts me to often conclude that there is a conspiracy of silence and a strong desire to just watch the Islamists get away with genocide in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria,” Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of Makurdi said in testimony to the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!