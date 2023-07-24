Catholic World News

‘Cultivate patiently what the Lord sows’: papal reflection on the parable of the wheat and the weeds

July 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In his July 23 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 13:24-43, the Gospel reading of the day.



“Thinking of the field of the world: do I know how to resist the temptation to ‘bundle all the grass together,’ to sweep others aside with my judgments?” the Pope asked the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.



He continued, “Then, thinking of the field of the heart: am I honest in seeking out the bad weeds in myself, and decisive in throwing them into the fire of God’s mercy? And, thinking of the neighbor’s field: do I have the wisdom to see what is good without being discouraged by the limitations and limits of others?”



“May the Virgin Mary help us to cultivate patiently what the Lord sows in the field of life, in my field, in the neighbor’s, in everyone’s field,” the Pope concluded.

