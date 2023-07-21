Catholic World News

Former Ratzinger/Benedict collaborator rips ‘infamous’ repudiation by Pope Francis

July 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on Kath.net (German)

CWN Editor's Note: Peter Seewald, the journalist who collaborated with Pope Benedict XVI on several book-length interviews, complained about an “infamous” effort by Pope Francis to discredit his predecessor, in an interview with the German Kath.net site.



Seewald said that in the Pope’s letter appointing Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the reference to “immoral methods” used by that office in the past was a reference to the past leadership of then-Cardinal Ratzinger. “Since the first day of his pontificate, Pope Francis has tried to distance himself from his predecessor,” said Seewald. He recalled the funeral for the late Pontiff, at which the Pope’s words were “as cold as the whole ceremony.”



While it is natural that a new Pope would have his own priorities, Seewald continued, “the latest developments point to a real break in the dam. And given the dramatic decline of Christianity in Europe, this could result in a flood that destroys what has still survived.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!