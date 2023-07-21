Catholic World News

Russian conscientious objectors jailed for refusing mobilization

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two Russian men have been jailed, each for more than two years, for refusing combat assignments.



Andrey Kapatsyna, a Pentecostalist, was sentenced to 34 months in prison; Dmitry Vasilets, a Buddhist, was given a 26-month term. Each cited religious beliefs as a reason to refuse combat assignments.



Russia’s constitution recognizes the right of conscientious objectors to choose alternative forms of national service. But current mobilization orders make no provision for that option.

