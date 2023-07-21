Catholic World News

October Synod of Bishops to be held in Paul VI Audience Hall

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The October 2023 Synod on Synodality will be held in Paul VI Audience Hall, which seats over 6,000, rather than in Synod Hall, a smaller room located on the second floor of Paul VI Audience Hall.

