US bishops warn against proposed change to definition of brain death

July 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In a joint letter, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the National Catholic Bioethics Center warned against a proposed redefinition of brain death.



“The proposed revision would replace the standard of whole brain death with one of partial brain death,” the joint letter notes. “The basis for our objection is that the proposed revision will allow patients who exhibit partial brain function to be declared ‘legally dead’ when they are not biologically dead.”

