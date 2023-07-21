Catholic World News

Cardinal-designate Fernández, new DDF prefect, weighs in on German synodal way

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal-designate Víctor Manuel Fernández, the new prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has addressed questions about the German synodal way in at least eight interviews this month.



The Pillar, in its analysis of his comments, believes that the term “ambivalent” is “apt: What he has said so far could be equally the prelude to a new Vatican opening toward the synodal way or further efforts to neutralize the initiative.”

