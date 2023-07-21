Catholic World News

Tanzanian priest killed at parish; attacker slain

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pamphili Nada, a priest of the Diocese of Mbulu (Tanzania), was bludgeoned to death by a man who asked for the priest to pray with him.



“Angry members of the public stormed the church and beat up the priest’s attacker to death,” according to the report, which described the priest’s murderer as “a man suspected to be mentally challenged.”

