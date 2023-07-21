Catholic World News

VT coach, a Catholic, fired after conversation about transgender athlete on opposing team

July 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: David Bloch, a Catholic who coached snowboarding at Woodstock Union High School in Vermont, has filed suit after being fired “for merely expressing his views that males and females are biologically different and questioning the appropriateness of a teenage male competing against teenage females in an athletic competition,” according to Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing him in court.



The school asserts that the coach used “disparaging names” that created “an objectively offensive environment and constituted harassment based on gender identity.”

