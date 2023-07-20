Catholic World News

Orthodox Jewish activists create political tensions in Israel

July 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: A Wall Street Journal report notes that a political clash between “ultra-Orthodox” Jews and secularists “goes to the heart of Israel’s inherent identity issue: Is it a modern liberal democracy or a society defined by religion?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!