US bishops’ leader: Vatican not looking to mediate Ukraine conflict

July 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican peace initiative for Ukraine is not a bid to act as mediator in the war, but to encourage immediate humanitarian efforts to help those who are suffering, reports the president of the US bishops’ conference.



Archbishop Timothy Broglio said that the goal of a visit to Washington by Cardinal Matteo Zuppi was “certainly not mediation, but an opportunity to see what the Holy See could do to help in an eventual end of hostilities in Ukraine.”



In an interview with Vatican News, Archbishop Broglio also questioned the Biden administration’s decision to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine. He observed that the weapons would be likely to harm innocent civilians.

