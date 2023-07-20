Catholic World News
Louisiana legislature overrides veto, passes Stop Harming Our Kids Act
July 20, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: With votes of 76-23 in the state house and 28-11 in the state senate, Louisiana legislators voted to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of the Stop Harming Our Kids Act, which prohibits gender-transition procedures for minors.
The Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops supported the legislation.
