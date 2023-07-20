Catholic World News

Citing fatigue, Brazilian archbishop resigns at 65

July 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop João José da Costa, O Carm, of Aracaju, Brazil.



Born in 1958 and ordained to the priesthood in 1992, the prelate was appointed bishop of Iguatu in 2009 and coadjutor archbishop of Aracaju in 2014. He became archbishop of Aracaju in 2017.



Archbishop Costa cited “my limitations and vulnerabilities, in the face of the fatigue that the ministry imposes on me.”



Pope Francis named Bishop Vítor Agnaldo de Menezes of the neighboring diocese of Propriá as the archdiocese’s apostolic administrator until a replacement is named.

