Nigeria prelate wants ‘bandits defeated, kidnappers driven out of business’

July 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Right now, insecurity is the greatest challenge facing the nation,” said Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.



“The level of incidents and the apparent impunity have become unacceptable and cannot be excused, for whatever reason,” he continued. “It has to be observed that this level of insecurity can only be found in countries that are either at war, or are experiencing some kind of social instability.”

