Catholic World News

Pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, USCCB urges

July 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has asked the faithful to encourage members of Congress to support the Afghan Adjustment Act. The bill would allow Afghan refugees who fled their nation during the Taliban offensive to achieve legal permanent resident status in the US.



The act’s “passage is a moral imperative for a country such as ours that embraces both freedom and the rule of law,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, said in a letter to members of Congress. “Many of those who would benefit from the Afghan Adjustment Act served alongside US servicemembers in Afghanistan or are the family members of those individuals. Return to Afghanistan is not a realistic option for them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!