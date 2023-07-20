Catholic World News

Bishops condemn brutality against ‘innocent Kenyans,’ urge police to target criminals

July 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Amid anti-government protests, the bishops of Kenya condemned police brutality and called for talks between the nation’s president and opposition leaders.



The East African nation of 53.9 million (map) is 82% Christian (21% Catholic), 8% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!