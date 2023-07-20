Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: Time is running out to counter global climate emergency

July 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “CLIMA: Emergenza globale” [CLIMATE: Global Emergency], the Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 19 edition to a UN report that referred to heatwaves as the “new normal.”



Gaetano Vallini, a journalist at L’Osservatore Romano, wrote, “Are we really foolish enough to want to test what levels we will be able to bear before the situation becomes unsustainable and, above all, irrecoverable? Rather than accepting a very risky bet, we should realize that there is less and less time to act, to stop this self-destructive drift.”

