Vatican-China deal seen as failure
July 19, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: In an analysis for The Pillar, with the revealing title “How Rome lost the Vatican-China Deal,” Ed Condon quotes Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s remark that under the secret Vatican-China pact, “all episcopal appointments in China, including transfers, be made by consensus, as agreed.”
“But, as the cardinal seemed to recognize, the reality is that Beijing has dispensed with exactly that consensus.”
