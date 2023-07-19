Catholic World News

Vatican-China deal seen as failure

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an analysis for The Pillar, with the revealing title “How Rome lost the Vatican-China Deal,” Ed Condon quotes Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s remark that under the secret Vatican-China pact, “all episcopal appointments in China, including transfers, be made by consensus, as agreed.”



“But, as the cardinal seemed to recognize, the reality is that Beijing has dispensed with exactly that consensus.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

