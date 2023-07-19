Catholic World News

Cardinal-designate Pierre denies divisions between US bishops, Pope Francis

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal-designate Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio to the United States, said in an interview that “people like to create divisions and say bishops don’t like the Pope, and this is not true. They love the Pope.”



Archbishop Pierre also downplayed doctrinal concerns about the Synod, stating that it is “not a question of reinventing the Church, or creating new doctrine, because the doctrine of the Church is the doctrine of the Church ... The Pope is guided by the Holy Spirit to lead the Church. He has a global vision and I think it’s important for local [bishops] to be sensitive to what that vision is, precisely because we are Catholics.”

