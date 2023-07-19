Catholic World News

Pope visits summer camp for children of Vatican employees

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During the July 18 visit to the summer camp, Pope Francis encouraged the children to be thankful to their parents. Asked who his ‘superheroes” are, the Pope said, “Grandparents.”

