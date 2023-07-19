Catholic World News

Prosecutor begins closing arguments in Vatican financial trial

July 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi will present his closing arguments in five sessions over the next two weeks; the defendants will make their case beginning at the end of September.

