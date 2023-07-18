Catholic World News

Doctors choosing ‘direct primary care’ to avoid regulatory pressures

July 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Many Catholic doctors in the US are opting for a “direct primary care” model of medical practice, in which patients pay them a monthly fee and insurers are generally not involved.



Some doctors prefer direct primary care because the approach minimizes their regulatory burden and avoid involvement with immoral treatments.



Between 2017 and 2021, the number of American doctors operating under the direct-primary-care approach has soared by 159%.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!