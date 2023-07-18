Catholic World News

Abuse report from Focolare leaves many questions unanswered

July 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Focolare Movement, founded during World War II by the Servant of God Chiara Lubich (1920-2008), published a report in March on sexual abuse and the abuse of power within the movement.

