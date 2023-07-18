Catholic World News

Cardinal-designate Aguiar discusses planning for World Youth Day

July 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Américo Alves Aguiar of Lisbon, 49, is the chief organizer of World Youth Day, which will take place in Lisbon in August. The prelate, among the 21 new cardinals announced by Pope Francis, sparked controversy when he said that “we don’t want to convert young people to Christ.”

