Future Portuguese cardinal on World Youth Day: ‘We don’t want to convert the young people to Christ’
July 11, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Américo Alves Aguiar of Lisbon, 49, is among the 21 new cardinals announced by Pope Francis on July 9.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: IM4HIM -
Today 9:26 AM ET USA
Using his own logic maybe he should resign from his position since he thinks it’s not important to profess the Catholic faith.