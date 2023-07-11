Catholic World News

Future Portuguese cardinal on World Youth Day: ‘We don’t want to convert the young people to Christ’

July 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Américo Alves Aguiar of Lisbon, 49, is among the 21 new cardinals announced by Pope Francis on July 9.

