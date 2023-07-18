Catholic World News

Northern NY diocese files for bankruptcy

July 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Ogdensburg (NY) has filed for bankruptcy, Bishop Terry LaValley announced on July 17.



During a two-year window in which the State of New York revoked the statute of limitations for child sex-abuse suits, 124 lawsuits were filed against the northern New York diocese.

