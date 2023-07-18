Catholic World News
South Sudanese bishop laments continued murders, rapes after peace accord
July 18, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in 2020, but peace has not taken hold in all areas, Bishop Mathew Remijio Adam of Wau said as he called for the full implementation of the peace accord.
“South Sudan is not yet fully at peace, because other areas in the country still experience killings, and (rape), which is very alarming,” he said.
