Catholic World News

South Sudanese bishop laments continued murders, rapes after peace accord

July 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in 2020, but peace has not taken hold in all areas, Bishop Mathew Remijio Adam of Wau said as he called for the full implementation of the peace accord.



“South Sudan is not yet fully at peace, because other areas in the country still experience killings, and (rape), which is very alarming,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!