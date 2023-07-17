Catholic World News

Alaska reverses ban on altar wine in prisons

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: After protests from Catholic leaders, the Alaska Department of Corrections has backed away from a policy that would have banned the use of altar wine in prisons, thereby making it impossible to celebrate Mass for inmates.



The department acknowledged the “unintended issue” created by a policy that would have prevented any use of alcoholic beverages—specifically including altar wine—in prisons. The directive had therefore been “repealed,” the department said.

