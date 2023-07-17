Catholic World News

Judge orders investigation of leak in New Orleans abuse case

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The federal judge presiding over the bankruptcy case of the New Orleans archdiocese has ordered an investigation into the release of confidential information about an abusive priest.



Judge Jane Triche Milazzo observed that the damaging information, published by the Guardian in June, had been protected by a court order. “And I’m not going to tolerate any violation of those orders,” she said.

