Pope’s Ukraine-peace envoy visiting Washington

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will be in Washington, DC, this week, as the personal representative of Pope Francis, hoping to work toward peace in Ukraine.



The decision of the papal envoy to spend three days in Washington—after having visited Kyiv and Moscow—points to the Vatican’s perception that the US an active participant in the current conflict, whose influence could be decisive in achieving a ceasefire.



An official statement from the Vatican said that Cardinal Zuppi’s mission is “to “It seeks to facilitate the exchange of ideas and opinions regarding the current tragic situation, as well as to provide support for humanitarian initiatives aimed at alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable people, particularly children.”

