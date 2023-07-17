Catholic World News

Machete attack leaves Louisiana priest in critical condition, investigated as possible hate crime

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Stephen Ugwu, an African priest who ministers in the Diocese of Lafayette (LA), was attacked on the grounds of his church in Melville, a town of 1,000. The suspect said that he wanted to chop off the head of a black man, according to the local police chief.

