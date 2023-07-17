Catholic World News

Indian priest gets bail in conversion case

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Sibi Sebastian, the manager of a Catholic school in Madhya Pradesh, was accused to trying to convert tribal children.



The central Indian state (map) is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian.

