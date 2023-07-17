Catholic World News

Angolan parish desecrated, Blessed Sacrament scattered

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A parish in the Archdiocese of Luanda, the capital of Angola, was desecrated following three robbery attempts. The southwestern African nation of 33.6 million (map) is 93% Christian (57% Catholic) and 5% ethnic religionist.



