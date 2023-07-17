Catholic World News

Philippine bishops’ liturgy body clarifies hand posture during Lord’s Prayer

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a July 16 letter to bishops, the head of the Philippine bishops’ liturgical commission said the practices of holding and raising hands during the Lord’s Prayer at Mass are liturgically permissible and that the practices should neither be forbidden nor be mandated.

