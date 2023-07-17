Catholic World News

Report: Patriarch to leave Baghdad, lead Chaldean church from Kurdistan

July 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on The National

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church since 2013, is leaving Baghdad for Iraqi Kurdistan (map), according to a newspaper published in the United Arab Emirates.



The National cited a conflict over Church properties between Cardinal Sako and Rayan Al Kildani, a Christian militia leader sanctioned by the US for human rights violations.



The church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!