Catholic World News

Pope exhorts young people to live the upcoming World Youth Day ‘intensively’

July 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On July 16, Pope Francis received young pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Córdoba (Argentina) who will be attending World Youth Day in Lisbon in early August.



“With Christ’s team, the game is on until the last minute,” the Pope said in his Spanish-language address. “We cannot get distracted. We must be alert and play as a team.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!