Sow generously and tirelessly, Pope tells pilgrims

July 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On July 16, the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis spoke about Matthew 13:1-23, the Gospel reading of the day. Addressing pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, he reflected on how parents, the young, and priests and religious can sow the seeds of the Gospel in daily life.



He concluded, “Do I sow some seeds of the Gospel in everyday life: study, work, free time? Do I get discouraged or, like Jesus, do I continue to sow, even if I do not see immediate results? May Mary, whom we venerate today as the Blessed Virgin of Mount Carmel, help us to be generous and joyful sowers of the Good News.”

