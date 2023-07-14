Catholic World News

Vatican peace mission on Ukraine flawed by presumption of moral equivalence: Weigel

July 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, George Weigel argues that a papal peace mission has taken a misguided approach to the war in Ukraine by treating the warring parties as morally equivalent.



While the Vatican seeks “a dialogue between politically and morally symmetrical parties,” the peace mission has been flawed, Weigel writes, because “there was neither moral condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine nor of its brutal war-making in the ensuing 16 months.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!