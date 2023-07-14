Catholic World News

US House votes against funding military spending for abortion travel

July 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The US House of Representatives has approved a measure that would halt government subsidies for members of the armed forces traveling to procure an abortion.



Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defense, has established a policy of paying for travel related to abortion, and for gender-altering surgery, for military personnel. The House adopted amendments to a defense appropriations bill blocking funds for those purposes. The amended bill now goes to the Senate.

