Over-the-counter birth control pill puts women’s health at ‘grave risk,’ USCCB committee chairman warns

July 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The FDA’s approval of an over-the-counter oral contraceptive “flies in the face of responsible medical practice and concerns for women’s health,” said Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester (MN), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth.



“Claims that the benefits of this action outweigh the risks are unfounded, especially in light of strong evidence of the many harmful risks of hormonal contraception to women’s health,” he added.

