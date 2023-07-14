Catholic World News

Shakers to buy back New Hampshire Marian shrine from religious order

July 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: With declining vocations, the La Salette Missionaries are no longer able to staff the Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Enfield, NH.



The Missionaries will sell the property to the Shakers, from whom they purchased the land nearly a century ago.

