Catholic World News

DR Congo bishops ‘strongly condemn’ murder of opposition party spokesman

July 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Chérubin Okende, an opposition party spokesman, was killed five months before the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s general election.



The Central African nation of 108.4 million (map) is 95% Christian (52% Catholic), with 2% adhering to ethnic religions. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there earlier this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!