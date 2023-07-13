Catholic World News

Alaska prisons bar Catholic Mass

July 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Alaska Department of Corrections has effectively banned the celebration of the Mass in the state’s prisons, with a new policy that “no altar wine or other alcoholic beverages will be used by anyone who is involved with any activity.”



The consecration of wine is required for the valid celebration of the Mass.



In the past, Alaska’s prisons have allowed the use of a small amount of altar wine, to be consecrated and consumed only by the priest-celebrant, on a case-by-case basis.

