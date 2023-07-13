Catholic World News

New South Sudanese cardinal faced accusations

July 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal-designate Stephen Ameyu Martin of Juba (South Sudan) was accused in late 2019 of fathering six children by two concubines, as a group of priests and laity protested his appointment to Juba.



Msgr. Visvaldas Kulbokas of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples said in 2020 that an investigation found that “those serious allegations have no grounds.”



“The Holy Father was informed of what were the allegations and what were the answers of persons who were presenting the allegations during the investigative process, and the Holy Father recognized that the evaluating process was done in a correct way, and he confirmed Archbishop Stephen Ameyu as Archbishop of Juba,” Msgr. Kulbokas added. (Msgr. Kulbokas is now Archbishop Kulbokas, the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!